Italy seeks G7 message to de-escalate Mideast tensions as foreign ministers meet in Capri

ROME: A group of seven foreign ministers are meeting on the Italian resort island of Capri, with soaring tensions in the Mideast and Russia's continuing war in Ukraine topping the agenda.

Under Italy's rotating stewardship, the G7 leaders are expected to issue a united call for Israel to exercise restraint after Iran's unprecedented weekend attack involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles fired toward the Jewish state.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, on Tuesday and urged Israel to not only de-escalate any reaction to Iran's attack but to stave off a planned offensive into the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"I reiterated this message and I believe that on the occasion of the G7 foreign ministers in Capri, tomorrow and Friday morning, a similar message will be sent," Tajani told state-run RAI.

With Israel's war in Gaza in its sixth month, Tehran's attack added a new element of urgency to the three-day meeting, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock making a last-minute visit to Israel before arriving on Capri on Wednesday evening.

"We will discuss how a further escalation with more and more violence can be prevented," she said.

"Because what matters now is to put a stop to Iran without encouraging further escalation," Baerbock said, in calling for new sanctions against Tehran.

Germany, a staunch ally of Israel, has been among the chorus of European and U.S. leaders urging Israel to de-escalate tensions and not retaliate for Tehran's attack, which was largely repelled thanks to U.S. and allied help.

Russia's two-year war in Ukraine is also topping the agenda, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba an invited guest to the Capri meeting on Thursday. He is expected to repeat his country's need for essential military support, including artillery, ammunition, and air defense systems to bolster its capacity amid Russian pushes along the front line.