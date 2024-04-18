'Re-evaluating role as mediator in Israel-Gaza truce talks', says Qatar

Qatar’s prime minister has said Doha is re-evaluating its role as a mediator in negotiations aimed at bringing about a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli captives, adding that some parties have used the mediation for “narrow political interest”.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Turkey’s foreign minister in Qatar’s capital on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said that while his government remains committed to mediation between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on a “humanitarian basis”, there has been “abuse and harm” done related to Doha’s role, Al Jazeera reports.

Some parties have made “destructive” statements against Qatar, he said, without specifying to whom he was referring.

The comments, according to Al Jazeera, came a day after US lawmaker Steny Hoyer accused Qatar of siding with Hamas and said Washington would re-evaluate its ties with Doha if it does not pressure Hamas to accept a ceasefire proposal advanced by Israel.

Qatari mediators earlier warned that talks on a truce in Gaza had hit a “stumbling block”.

As the longwinded talks, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, continue, the Israeli military has continued deadly operations inside the enclave, which remains blockaded.

Close to 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, while the 2.3-million-strong population have been left in dire conditions, amid shortages of food, shelter and medicine.

Meanwhile, the armed Hamas group continues to hold more than 100 captives taken from Israel during its raid across the enclave’s northern border on October 7, which killed more than 1,100, Al Jazeera recalled.