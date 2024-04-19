Indian Embassy in UAE issues travel advisory for Dubai due to unprecedented weather

NEW DELHI: The Indian Embassy in the UAE has issued a travel advisory for Dubai due to unprecedented weather conditions.

"While the UAE authorities are working around the clock to ensure normalisation of operations the situation is unprecedented. The authorities have advised that passengers may travel to the airport only after final confirmation from their respective airlines regarding the departure date of the respective flights," said the advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

In light of the advisory, inbound Indian passengers transiting through Dubai International Airport are advised to reschedule non-essential travel till operations are normalised.

In order to assist Indian nationals at the Dubai International Airport, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has operationalised emergency helpline numbers around the clock.

Meanwhile, aviation services from India to Israel too are impacted due to the ongoing volatility in West Asia. Air India has decided to suspend all flights to Tel Aviv until April 30.