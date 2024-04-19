Indian Embassy in UAE issues travel advisory for Dubai due to unprecedented weather

NEW DELHI: The Indian Embassy in the UAE has issued a travel advisory for Dubai due to unprecedented weather conditions.
"While the UAE authorities are working around the clock to ensure normalisation of operations the situation is unprecedented. The authorities have advised that passengers may travel to the airport only after final confirmation from their respective airlines regarding the departure date of the respective flights," said the advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
In light of the advisory, inbound Indian passengers transiting through Dubai International Airport are advised to reschedule non-essential travel till operations are normalised.
In order to assist Indian nationals at the Dubai International Airport, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has operationalised emergency helpline numbers around the clock.
Meanwhile, aviation services from India to Israel too are impacted due to the ongoing volatility in West Asia. Air India has decided to suspend all flights to Tel Aviv until April 30.
"Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until the end of this month in view of the emerging situation in West Asia. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," said a statement issued by Air India.
Meanwhile, as the situation continues to be tense, travel advisories continue for Israel and Iran.
The 16 sailors in Iran are yet to head back home, though one female cadet was permitted to leave and landed in Kochi on Thursday.
"The 16 Indian sailors continue to be housed on the ship MSC Aries. The Indian government is in touch with the authorities in Iran and hopes they return back soon," said a source.
Meanwhile, Iranian officials reaffirm that the Indians are not under arrest and will leave when the ship's captain permits them.