A third of China's urban population in danger due to land sinking, finds new study

NEW DELHI: About a third of China's urban population is estimated to be at risk due to land subsidence, according to a new finding that is indicative of a global phenomenon. This new research says that China's urban area below the sea level could triple by 2120, potentially affecting 55 to 128 million residents.

The team, including researchers from the University of East Anglia, UK, found that 45 per cent of the urban land area analysed was sinking, with 16 per cent sinking at the rate of 10 millimetres a year. Hotspots included Beijing and the coastal city of Tianjin.

Using satellite data, the research team studied 82 cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, with a collective population of nearly 700 million people.

The study estimated that 270 million urban residents could be affected, with nearly 70 million experiencing rapid subsidence of 10 millimetres a year or more. These findings are published in the journal 'Science'.

Caused mainly by human activities in cities, land sinking can also reinforce climate change and sea-level rise, thereby especially affecting coastal cities including Tianjin, the findings showed.