Philippines court's order against modified brinjal, golden rice to see global impact

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, a court of Philippines ruled against the government's actions that granted permits for the commercial release of genetically modified (GM) Bt brinjal and golden rice.
The judgement may resonate in different parts of the world including India.
Genetic modification of crops has long been a controversial issue across the globe. India has not allowed the cultivation of any food crop so far except non-food crop Bt Cotton. India has banned the cultivation of Bt brinjal in 2010 because serious health concerns emerged during field trials.
In addition, the Indian Supreme Court has already put a temporary break on cultivation of the controversial GM mustard crop.
The Philippines government may appeal against this decision but before it, they have to lay down standard scientific procedures to assess risk.
Golden rice and Bt eggplant, touted as a solution to Vitamin A Deficiency and pest infestation, faced staunch opposition from small farmers, consumes, children’s rights, scientists, and sectoral groups who have long advocated for healthy, sustainable, community-driven farming methods through farmer-led agroecology.
Under the ruling, the Philippines government agencies will not be able to approve any application for contained use, field testing, direct use as food or feed or processing, commercial propagation, and importation of GMOs.
The Philippines government has to first strengthen their risk assessment procedures – and submitted the concrete mechanisms for achieving this to the Court of Appeal.
“The Court of Appeals ruling acknowledges the inherent risks associated with genetically modified crops and reaffirms the importance of conserving and protecting biodiversity and the health of the people,” states MASIPAG, a Philippines based forum of farmers, scientists and non-profits working towards conservation of Agro-biodiversity through farmers’ control of genetic and biological resources, agricultural production and associated knowledge.
The Court’s judgement has also quoted Indian scientist Dr Debal Deb’s findings how these GM crops would harm the environment.
“I am so happy that the three judges gave credence to the scientific witness of Dr Ricarda Steinbrecher and mine, and the references in our Affidavits, including my own publication,” said Dr Deb of Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies who works on conservation of Indian rice varieties.
“When will our judges ever learn?” he asked.
The judgement would set a precedent where big corporations try to overpower community genetic resources.
“It sends a powerful message to corporations and policymakers that the future of agriculture lies in empowering farmers and embracing agroecological principles that prioritize environmental sustainability, biodiversity, and the well-being of farming communities,” further states MASIPAG.