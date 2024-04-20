Philippines court's order against modified brinjal, golden rice to see global impact

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, a court of Philippines ruled against the government's actions that granted permits for the commercial release of genetically modified (GM) Bt brinjal and golden rice.

The judgement may resonate in different parts of the world including India.

Genetic modification of crops has long been a controversial issue across the globe. India has not allowed the cultivation of any food crop so far except non-food crop Bt Cotton. India has banned the cultivation of Bt brinjal in 2010 because serious health concerns emerged during field trials.

In addition, the Indian Supreme Court has already put a temporary break on cultivation of the controversial GM mustard crop.

The Philippines government may appeal against this decision but before it, they have to lay down standard scientific procedures to assess risk.

Golden rice and Bt eggplant, touted as a solution to Vitamin A Deficiency and pest infestation, faced staunch opposition from small farmers, consumes, children’s rights, scientists, and sectoral groups who have long advocated for healthy, sustainable, community-driven farming methods through farmer-led agroecology.