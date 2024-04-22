Mass grave found at Gaza hospital in Khan Yunis days after Israeli army withdrew forces

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Gaza's civil defence agency on Sunday said its teams had discovered 50 bodies since Saturday buried in the courtyard of the Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Yunis.

"We... are waiting for all graves to be exhumed in order to give a final number of martyrs," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, told AFP.

"There were no clothes on some bodies, which certainly indicates (the victims) faced torture and abuse," Bassal said.

Hamas in a statement said the 50 bodies were exhumed from what it called a "mass grave" in the hospital's courtyard.

Israel's military said it was checking the reports.

Israel pulled its ground forces from Khan Yunis on April 7 after carrying out what it called a "precise and limited operation" at the hospital, one of Gaza's biggest.

Hospitals in Gaza have faced the brunt of the Israeli assault, with the military accusing Hamas of using them as command centres and to hold hostages abducted on October 7, claims denied by the militants.

On Sunday, an AFP photographer saw civil defence crews exhuming human remains from the courtyard, while grieving relatives collected bodies wrapped in white.

Resident Umm Mohammed al-Harazeen came to the hospital area, hoping for news of her husband.

He has been missing since Israeli forces entered Khan Yunis, she said, "and we have been searching for him, but to no avail".

Netanyahu, who threatened action "in the coming days" without elaborating, has repeatedly said Israel will launch a ground assault on Rafah despite international concern for civilians who have taken refuge in the southern Gazan city.

The premier's latest remarks came a day after US lawmakers approved $13 billion in new military aid to close ally Israel, even as global criticism mounts over the dire humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hamas has called the US aid a "green light" for Israel to "continue the brutal aggression against our people".