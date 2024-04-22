Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching 5.9 magnitude

TAIPEI: Taiwan's capital was hit by a series of earthquakes on Monday night, with the Central Weather Administration saying the strongest was a magnitude-5.9 tremor originating in eastern Hualien.

The region was the epicentre of a magnitude-7.4 quake that hit on April 3, causing landslides that blocked off roads around the mountainous region, while buildings in the main Hualien city were badly damaged.

At least 17 were killed in the quake, with the latest body found in a quarry on April 13.

Monday's first strong quake, a magnitude 5.5 -- hit Taiwan at around 5:08 pm (0908 GMT), according to Central Weather Administration, and could be felt in the capital Taipei.

It was followed by a series of aftershocks and earthquakes, with the most intense hitting around 10:15 pm (1415 GMT), according to AFP reporters.