Indian-origin married man jailed in Singapore for beating girlfriend to death

She also noted during the sentencing that although Krishnan's intermittent explosive disorder had some contribution to his violent actions, alcohol had also influenced the way he acted.

Justice Thean added that even though he was diagnosed with the disorder after the offence, "the accused knew he was susceptible to showing his temper in socially unacceptable ways" through his past brushes with the law.

Saying that she could not overlook his repeated domestic abuse against the women, the judge sentenced Krishnan to 20 years in jail.

For culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment and caning, or a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or caning.

In November 2015, Krishnan's wife caught him and his girlfriend drinking alcohol in the master bedroom of their marital home.

Upset, she uttered vulgarities at Krishnan and he then punched her in the face, before grabbing a whisky bottle. Afraid that he would hurl the bottle at her, the wife apologised and later, obtained a personal police protection order against him. Krishnan and Mallika continued their relationship all this while up until her death. During their time together, Krishnan hit Mallika at least once in 2017 "over a trivial matter", court documents stated.