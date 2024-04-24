US student protesters dig in as Israel-Hamas war grinds on

NEW YORK: Yazen has slept on Columbia University's south lawn almost every night for more than a week now, one of several dozen students living at the prestigious school's "Gaza Solidarity Encampment."

The 23-year-old Palestinian-American has been splitting his days between his medical studies at Columbia's historic Butler Library, adjacent to the smooth green lawn, and the upkeep of the colorful tents on the school's main campus, in the heart of New York City.

Since last Monday, dozens of students and alumni have come together to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is waging war against militant group Hamas.

They are demanding Columbia divest from companies with ties to Israel -- and the demonstrations are spreading to other campuses around the United States.

A burgeoning number of protesters now keep vigil daily at Columbia, though numbers ebb and flow from the dozens to the hundreds as students join just for the day, leave to study -- or, in Yazen's case, go home to feed his cat.

"Millions of Palestinians in Gaza are sleeping out in the cold every single night without access to food and shelter," said Yazen, who did not give his surname.

"We have tents, they don't have tents," he said.

He's determined to stay, even after the university last week called in the police, leading to the arrest and suspension of more than 100 students.

"As a Palestinian, is it my responsibility to be here and show my solidarity with the people in Gaza? Absolutely," Yazen said.