'Global drive against malaria slows down, need to address stark inequities': WHO 

NEW DELHI: Global efforts to reduce malaria have stagnated, posing a significant threat to public health and exacerbating inequalities within communities, even though the mosquito-borne disease affects nine out of eleven countries in the Southeast Asia region and accounts for a third of the global burden outside Africa, the WHO said Wednesday.

On World Malaria Day, observed on April 25, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said there is an urgent need to address the stark inequities in access to malaria prevention, detection, and treatment services.

“Malaria remains a significant public health challenge in our Region, affecting nine out of eleven countries and accounting for a third of the global burden outside Africa,” said Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for Southeast Asia Region (SEARO).

This time's World Malaria Day theme is accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world.

The Regional Director said this can be achieved through ending discrimination and stigma, engaging communities in healthy decision-making, bringing healthcare close to where people live and working through primary health care, addressing factors that increase malaria risk and including malaria control interventions in universal health coverage.

Globally, four people die due to malaria every three minutes. In 2020, the Southeast Asia region was the second largest contributor of malaria cases worldwide after the African region, with around five million cases and 9000 deaths.