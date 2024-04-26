Indian-origin man shot and killed by San Antonio police as they tried to apprehend him

Police Chief Bill McManus said that Sahoo had run over the woman, who was his roommate, with his vehicle.

The woman was undergoing several surgeries and was in critical condition. The police had issued an arrest warrant for Sahoo and a couple of officers had gone to his known location on April 21 to see if they could find him and arrest him.

They did find him and he jumped in his car. He pulled out of his driveway where the police officers blocked him with their vehicles but he was able to squeeze through them. Sahoo hit the officers with his vehicle. The other officer that was with him fired to stop him and struck him, McManus said. He said the police is yet to look at the bodycam footage to determine further facts.