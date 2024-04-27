'I can't breathe: Man dies after Ohio police handcuff him with facedown; body-cam footage shows his pleas

TOLEDO: An Ohio man who was handcuffed and left facedown on the floor of a social club last week died in police custody, and the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police body-camera footage released Wednesday shows a Canton police officer responding to a report of a crash and finding Frank Tyson, a 53-year-old East Canton resident, by the bar in a nearby American Veterans, or AMVETS, post.

The crash at about 8 p.m. on April 18 had severed a utility pole. Officer Beau Schoenegge's body-camera footage shows that after a passing motorist directed police to the bar, a woman opened the door and said: "Please get him out of here, now."

Police grabbed Tyson, and he resisted being handcuffed and said repeatedly, "They're trying to kill me" and "Call the sheriff," as he was taken to the floor.

They restrained him — including with a knee on his back — and he immediately told officers he could not breathe. A recent Associated Press investigation found those words — "I can't breathe" — had been disregarded in other cases of deaths in police custody.