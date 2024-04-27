Iran says it's considering release of 16 Indian sailors on seized ship on humanitarian grounds

NEW DELHI: Nearly a fortnight after Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized a ship with 17 Indian sailors on board (out of which the lone Indian woman sailor returned to Kochi), there is hope of the remaining 16 Indian sailors being released and sent back home.

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahain, during a phone call that he made to his Portuguese counterpart, said they were considering release of the sailors on humanitarian grounds.

The ship that was seized had a Portuguese flag and was reportedly owned by an Israeli.

"We are seriously considering the release of the sailors on the ship as a humanitarian exercise. We have asked the respective ambassadors in Tehran for their consular services, release and extradition to their countries," the Iranian Foreign Minister said on Saturday.