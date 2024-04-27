Ship carrying oil from Russia to India attacked off Yemen by Houthis

NEW DELHI: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has said it has received reports that a British ship was attacked twice off the coast of Yemen. The ship was reportedly carrying Russian oil to India.

"We had received a report about two attacks which was felt by the crew on board. The first was an explosion close to the vessel and the second consisted of two missile attacks which damaged the vessel. An advisory has been issued for all ships to sail with caution. The incident occured at 14 nautical miles off Al Mukha, Yemen," said the UKMTO.

The Houthis have reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The vessel was “was en route from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India”.

However, all the crew members were reported to be safe and notwithstanding the attack, the vessel continued to sail ahead towards Vadinar port in Gujarat.