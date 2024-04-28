Death toll due to heavy rains in Pakistan's Balochistan increases to 22: Official

KARACHI: The death toll due to heavy rains and hailstorm in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Sunday increased to 22, the provincial disaster management cell said on Sunday.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms caused flash floods and urban flooding in many districts of Balochistan, including its capital city, Quetta on Saturday.

So far the number of people killed due to rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm has touched 22.

These deaths were reported in the last 48 hours, said the department in a statement.

The Meteorological Department said that the Quetta valley had received heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstones throughout on Saturday resulting in flooding of the main roads and streets.