Fear of 'sex trafficking' prompted Indian-origin doctor to drive family off the cliff, defense lawyer

A year-old case of an Indian-American radiologist intentionally driving his Tesla with his wife and children off a cliff in California has taken a twist following revelations by doctors who treated the radiologist after the incident.

Radiologist Dr Dharmesh Patel was allegedly suffering from a depressive episode and had a major breakdown leading to the episode, according to psychologists who treated him after the incident.

A report by one of the psychologists noted that the 42-year-old was experiencing a mental illness, which reached a peak before the incident.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 2, 2023, when Patel along with his 41-year-old wife Neha and their children-- a seven-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy-- were in the vehicle.

Patel who was driving the vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway allegedly veered the car off the road.

While Patel sustained injuries on his leg, his wife and two children suffered major injuries on their head. They were rushed to a local hospital following the accident. All four survived the ordeal.

Patel was later arrested at shortly on suspicion of attempted murder.

During the initial investigations, it was found that Patel had a mental breakdown and thought that his two children were being trafficked for sex, leading him to drive off the cliff, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Patel had told the police that he was suffering from depression and also revealed during his consultations with doctors that he heard footsteps coming from behind him right before he drove his car off the cliff.

Mark Patterson, one of the psychologists called by Patel's attorney, told the court that Patel was "paranoid and kind of delusional and acted thinking he was protecting his family from a worse fate", according to Mail Online.