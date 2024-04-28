Pakistan's ruling coalition blasts Imran Khan's party for wanting to hold talks only with Army

"He cries outside that he is the flag bearer of freedom and begs for negotiations behind the door," Rafique said, adding that the politicians would have to communicate with each other anytime later, if not sooner.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on a Geo News show, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI party's mindset was not political as it aimed to seize power via the establishment.

"They [PTI] say they will negotiate with them [the establishment], but when it comes to blaming, they mud sling on us [the government] for everything," Sanaullah was quoted as saying.

PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi also alleged that the PTI was "inviting the military to interfere in politics", according to the report.

He said that the political party was of the view that it would not hold talks with politicians and would only talk to the Army chief and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general.

"The Sunni Ittehad Council and the PTI are inviting the Army to step into politics. The PPP has always been against the military's involvement in politics," he said.

He said the PTI should realise that they had to hold talks with the political opponents instead of expecting a missed call from somewhere else, referring to the military establishment.