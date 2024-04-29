India summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event addressed by Trudeau

NEW DELHI: The Canadian Deputy High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday over the raising of pro-Khalistan slogans at an event in Toronto on Sunday, which was addressed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"The Government of India’s deep concern and strong protest was conveyed as such disturbing actions were being allowed to continue, unchecked at the event. This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence," said a statement issued by the MEA.

India has also said that permitting such sloganeering and expressions do not just impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada – much to the detriment of its own citizens.

Trudeau greeted a gathering of Sikhs amid pro-Khalistani slogans from the audience all through the event in Toronto, held as part of the Khalsa Day celebrations, also referred to as Vaisakhi.

Photos of slain Khalistani supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar, along with pro-Khalistan posters, were also seen in the backdrop of the meeting.