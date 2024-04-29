India summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event addressed by Trudeau

NEW DELHI: The Canadian Deputy High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday over the raising of pro-Khalistan slogans at an event in Toronto on Sunday, which was addressed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"The Government of India’s deep concern and strong protest was conveyed as such disturbing actions were being allowed to continue, unchecked at the event. This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence," said a statement issued by the MEA.
India has also said that permitting such sloganeering and expressions do not just impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada – much to the detriment of its own citizens.
Trudeau greeted a gathering of Sikhs amid pro-Khalistani slogans from the audience all through the event in Toronto, held as part of the Khalsa Day celebrations, also referred to as Vaisakhi.
Photos of slain Khalistani supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar, along with pro-Khalistan posters, were also seen in the backdrop of the meeting.
Trudeau said that his government will always be there to protect the rights and freedom of Sikhs in Canada.
"The story of the Sikh community in Canada is, in fact, the story of the Canada. To the nearly 800,000 Canadians of Sikh heritage across this country, we will always be there to protect your rights and your freedom, and we will always defend your community against hatred and discrimination," Trudeau said.
Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh were also part of the celebrations.
Trudeau also assured the Sikh community that more security would be added at community centres and places of worship including gurudwaras.
"Your right to practise your religion freely, and without intimidation is exactly that. A fundamental right guaranteed in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms that we will always stand up and defend you for," PM Trudeau said.
Meanwhile, Poilievre spoke about enhancing connectivity with India through a new air services agreement between India and Canada.
"We are looking at connecting Canada with Punjab which includes a direct flight to Amritsar. The present government hasn’t been able to do it for the past nine years," Poilievre said.