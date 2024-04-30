AstraZeneca admits its Covishield vaccine may lead to rare side effect

As reported by The Telegraph, although AstraZeneca is disputing the allegations, it acknowledged in a legal filing submitted to the High Court in February that the vaccine "can, in very rare instances, lead to TTS."

In 2023, the first case was initiated by Jamie Scott, alleging a permanent brain injury post-vaccination in April 2021. AstraZeneca, in a May 2023 response to Scott's lawyers, contested any direct link between the vaccine and TTS, stating they do not accept such a connection.

Kate Scott, Jamie Scott’s wife, told The Telegraph, “The medical world has acknowledged for a long time that VITT (vaccine induced immune thrombosis with thrombocytopenia) was caused by the vaccine. It’s only AstraZeneca who have questioned whether Jamie’s condition was caused by the jab… It’s taken three years for this admission to come. It’s progress, but we would like to see more from them and the Government. It’s time for things to move more quickly.”

“I hope their admission means we will be able to sort this out sooner rather than later. We need an apology, fair compensation for our family and other families who have been affected. We have the truth on our side, and we are not going to give up,” The Telegraph quoted Kate.

In its statement, AstraZeneca expressed sympathy for individuals who have lost loved ones or reported health problems. The company emphasized that patient safety is its highest priority, with regulatory authorities maintaining clear and stringent standards for the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the vaccine was deemed "safe and effective" for individuals aged 18 and above, with the adverse effect prompting legal action being described as "extremely rare."

While hailed as a "triumph for British science" upon its launch by Boris Johnson, the vaccine is no longer utilized in the UK.