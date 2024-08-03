US elections 2024: Who will be Kamala Harris' VP pick? All eyes on announcement

"Kelly has carved out an image as a moderate in Arizona, building a coalition that relied on white women in the suburbs as well as young Latino voters who were crucial in delivering the state to Joe Biden in 2020. That kind of coalition is likely to be essential if Democrats hope to hold on to the White House," says The New York Times.

Governor Josh Shapiro's oratory skills are often compared to those of former US president Barack Obama. "Shapiro has seen high approval ratings since he was elected in 2022 in a swing state Trump narrowly carried in 2016," highlights the BBC.

Shapiro grabbed headlines last year after rebuilding a collapsed bridge on an important Philadelphia highway at a quick pace. It was seen as a huge political victory for a first-term governor.

The names of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also doing the rounds.

On an interesting note, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has reportedly moved up on Harris' shortlist after a video of him on MSNBC went viral. He had mocked Donald Trump, JD Vance and the Maga Republicans as “weird people.” Harris herself was quick to catch the lingo and call her opponents the same. Press releases put out by the Harris campaign had called Trump and Vance 'weird' too.

Anticipation on who will get the nod as the US vice presidential nominee is soaring as the exhaustive vetting process continues, poring over the minutest of details on the contenders. From tax returns to medical history, nothing is spared. In all, interesting days ahead.