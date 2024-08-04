Israel strike kills 17 at school compound: Gaza officials

GAZA: Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli bombardment of a school compound in Gaza City killed at least 17 people Saturday, as Israel's military reported it had hit a Hamas command centre.

"There are 17 martyrs and several wounded due to Israeli shelling on Hamama school," the agency said in a statement, updating an earlier toll of 10 killed.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike, saying it had hit a Hamas command and control centre located inside the compound.

Earlier, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said the compound was housing Palestinians displaced from their homes in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militants.

Israel's military said the compound was being used by Hamas militants to manufacture weapons, adding it was a "hiding place for Hamas terrorists".