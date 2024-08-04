UK grapples with worst riots in 13 years

The violence is posing a major test for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was elected only a month ago after leading Labour to a landslide win over the Conservatives.

About 90 people were arrested after skirmishes broke out at far-right rallies in numerous places including Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool and Hull, as well as Belfast in Northern Ireland.

In some instances, rioters threw bricks, bottles and flares at police -- injuring several officers -- looted and burnt shops, while demonstrators shouted anti-Islamic slurs as they clashed with counter-protesters.

The violence is the worst England has seen since the summer of 2011 when widespread rioting took place following the police killing of a mixed-race man in north London.

"We've had riots and clashes of this nature, but they have been pocketed in particular areas of the country. We're now seeing it flooding across major cities and towns," said Tiffany Lynch of the police federation of England and Wales.

The government said the police have "all the resources they need" to deal with the disorder as officers warned of more demonstrations on Sunday, leading to fears the unrest could spread further again.

Forces have drafted in extra officers while justice minister Shabana Mahmood has insisted "the whole justice system is ready to deliver convictions as quickly as possible".

The government's policing minister, Diana Johnson, told BBC News Sunday that the rioting would "not be tolerated", vowing "penalties and consequences" for the disorder.

Saturday's skirmishes marked the fourth day of unrest in several towns and cities following Monday's frenzied knife attack in Southport, near Liverpool on England's northwest coast.

