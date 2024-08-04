Venezuela opposition declares 'we have never been so strong'

CARACAS: Venezuela's opposition leader emerged from hiding on Saturday, declaring "We have never been so strong," as President Nicolas Maduro slammed what he called attempts to "usurp the presidency" following last week's disputed election.

Thousands gathered peacefully across Venezuela, including in the capital Caracas where Maria Corina Machado thrilled supporters with a surprise appearance in a truck bearing a banner reading "Venezuela has won!"

Machado, who spent much of the week in hiding after Maduro threatened her with arrest following deadly post-election protests, had backed the candidacy of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia after she herself was banned from running.

Supporters say he won 67 percent of the July 28 vote, and several Latin American countries and the United States have recognized him as president-elect.

Others have called on Venezuela to release detailed vote tallies, including EU states France, Germany, Italy and Spain who on Saturday noted their "strong concern" over the results.

Brazil, Colombia and Mexico -- which have maintained good relations with Maduro's government -- urged an "impartial verification" of the result.

"We have never been so strong as today," Machado told the crowd, adding "the regime has never been weaker."

"We are not going to leave the streets," she vowed, surrounded by security. Gonzalez Urrutia was not seen publicly Saturday.

Backers cried out "Freedom!" as Machado's truck passed by.

Adrian Pacheco, a 26-year-old shopkeeper, told AFP, "Seeing her gives me hope, despite the threats. She is a light for Venezuela."

'Mother of all marches'

Venezuela's CNE election authority, loyal to Maduro, on Friday proclaimed him the winner with 52 percent of the vote to 43 percent for Gonzalez Urrutia, a result that defied pre-election polls.

Thousands of Maduro supporters responded to his call for "the mother of all marches" Saturday afternoon, gathering in central Caracas to march to the presidential palace in the name of "national peace."

"We will not accept" the opposition's claims of victory and moves to "usurp the presidency of the republic again," Maduro declared at the rally.