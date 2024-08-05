Bangladesh protests: Sheikh Hasina likely to resign?

Bangladesh Prime Sheikh Hasina is likely to resign in the wake of the anti-government protests that has been gaining ground during the past couple of days.
A senior advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told AFP Monday that the resignation of the embattled leader was a "possibility" after being questioned as to whether she would quit, The Daily Star reported.
"The situation is such that this is a possibility, but I don't know how it will happen," the aide close to the premier said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
What began as peaceful protests by students in Bangladesh against a quota system for government jobs has turned into an unprecedented challenge and rebellion against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, The Associated Press reported.
Nearly 100 people were killed and hundreds more injured Sunday as renewed anti-government protests swept across Bangladesh, with protesters calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and the prime minister accusing them of “sabotage” and cutting off mobile internet in a bid to quell the unrest.