Bangladesh protests: Sheikh Hasina likely to resign?

Bangladesh Prime Sheikh Hasina is likely to resign in the wake of the anti-government protests that has been gaining ground during the past couple of days.

A senior advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told AFP Monday that the resignation of the embattled leader was a "possibility" after being questioned as to whether she would quit, The Daily Star reported.

"The situation is such that this is a possibility, but I don't know how it will happen," the aide close to the premier said, speaking on condition of anonymity.