Here’s what to know about the violent anti-government protests roiling Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh: What began as peaceful protests by students in Bangladesh against a quota system for government jobs has turned into an unprecedented challenge and rebellion against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ruling Awami League party.

Anti-government protesters across the country said they will march to the capital, Dhaka, on Monday following a weekend of violence left dozens of people dead as the military imposed a curfew for an indefinite period and authorities cut off internet access in an attempt to stem the unrest.

They are demanding that Hasina resign and are seeking justice for the scores of people killed. Since the violence began in July, nearly 300 people have died, according to local media reports.

Here’s what we know:

What’s happened so far?

The protests, which have drawn hundreds of thousands, began in July with students demonstrating against a controversial quota system that allocated government jobs.

It turned violent on July 16 as student protesters clashed with security officials and pro-government activists, prompting authorities to disperse tear gas, fire rubber bullets and impose a curfew with a shoot-on-sight order. The internet and mobile data were also turned off.

The government says nearly 150 people died last month, while local media have reported more than 200 were killed.

Things were slowly returning to normal after the Supreme Court stepped in to scale back the quota system, a key demand of the protesters.

But instead, the protests have continued to expand, drawing in people from all walks of life and gaining support from the main opposition parties.

A renewed wave of anti-government demonstrations carried over into the weekend, and violent clashes reignited. The deadliest day was Sunday, when at least 95 people were killed, according to local media reports.

Schools and universities, which closed their doors last month, remain shut.

Why are they protesting?

At first, the demonstrations were against a quota system that set aside up to 30% of government jobs for family members of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.

Protesters said the system was discriminatory and benefited supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, which led the independence movement.