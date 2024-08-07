Muhammad Yunus calls for calm as he prepares to lead interim government in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus, who is set to lead an interim government after the premier was ousted, called for calm and urged people to use the opportunity to build a better nation.

"I fervently appeal to everybody to stay calm. Please refrain from all kinds of violence," the Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer said in a statement, a day ahead of his expected return to the country from Europe.

"Be calm and get ready to build the country. If we take the path of violence everything will be destroyed."

The 84-year-old will lead a caretaker government after mass protests forced longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee, the presidency has said.

"This is our beautiful country with lots of exciting possibilities," he added.

"We must protect and make it a wonderful country for us and for our future generations."