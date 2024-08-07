Muslims stand guard at temples, leaders urge for communal harmony amid reports of 'minority attacks' in Bangladesh

Amid reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh during the ongoing student uprising against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, several political and student leaders have asked their supporters to guard the properties and temples of Hindus in the country.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami president Dr. Shafiqur Rahman in a press conference directed his supporters to "play the role of guardians in protecting the properties of the people of all religions."

"No one is majority or minority in our country. All those who are born in this country, regardless of caste, religion and caste, are citizens of this country and all have equal rights. So, the question of majority or minority is invalid," he said while condemning the attack on government buildings and houses and properties of supporters of Hasina's Awami League party.