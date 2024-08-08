Strong quake, small tsunamis hit southern Japan with minor damage

TOKYO: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 shook southern Japan on Thursday but no major damage was reported and only relatively minor tsunami waves lashed the coast.

The quake hit at 4:42 pm (0742 GMT) off Kyushu at a depth of 25 kilometres (16 miles), the United States Geological Survey said.

The USGS had initially reported two strong quakes, with magnitudes of 6.9 and 7.1, but later said there had only been one tremor.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) also said there was one quake with a magnitude of 7.1.

Broadcaster NHK showed footage of traffic lights shaking violently in Miyazaki on Kyushu's southeast coast.

"The surface of the sea is wavering. I felt an intense jolt when the quake happened which lasted for between 30 seconds and a minute," one local official told NHK.

The broadcaster also reported that three people were hurt in Miyazaki but gave no indication of the extent of their injuries.

Tsunamis of up to one metre were initially expected to arrive or had arrived in some coastal areas in Kyushu and Shikoku islands, the JMA said.

The agency also said a small tsunami was possible in Chiba, about 850 kilometres (530 miles) from the epicentre.

"Tsunamis will strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or approach the coast until the warning is lifted," the JMA said on social media platform X.