'Welcome to hell': What happens to Palestinians in Israeli prisons

Israeli media outlet Channel 12 on August 6 released a harrowing video showing soldiers at the notorious Sde Teiman prison, a secretive Israeli military detention centre in the Negev desert in southern Israel, gang-raping a Palestinian detainee.

The video shows the soldiers accompanied by a dog, picking up a man, from a group of Palestinian detainees made to lie on their faces on the ground, blindfolded and hands bound backwards. The man is seen being dragged to a corner, where the soldiers sexually assault him while covering their faces from surveillance cameras using riot shields.

The attack was so brutal that, according to Israeli media reports, the man ended up with “a ruptured bowel, a severe injury to his anus, lung damage, broken ribs and unable to walk."

Ten soldiers were arrested on July 29 after Israel's military advocate general ordered an investigation into the incident.

"The investigation was launched after a detained terror suspect was brought from the base to a hospital with signs of serious abuse, including to his anus," The Times of Israel reported.

The footage released by Channel 12 is reportedly taken from evidence used in the investigation.

The video sparked widespread condemnation from rights groups, the UN and even Israel's close ally, the US.

“We have seen the video, and reports of sexual abuse of detainees are horrific...There ought to be zero tolerance for sexual abuse, rape of any detainee, period,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller when asked by reporters about the video.

However, days after the video surfaced, one of the accused soldiers was invited by Israeli media outlet Channel 14 to defend himself and his co-accused in the case.

Criticising Israeli journalists for publishing the video, he said, "Why did you slander our name in front of the world?"

Alleging that the video was "edited," he said the journalists are "illegitimate" as far as he is concerned.

Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister of the country in a post on X on Thursday, demanded “an immediate criminal investigation to locate the leakers of the trending video that was intended to harm the reservists and that caused tremendous damage to Israel in the world and to exhaust the full severity of the law against them.”

According to Israel media outlet Haaretz, the detained soldiers belong to the Force 100 unit of the Israel army, which is tasked with guarding the Sde Teiman prison.

Several Israeli lawmakers had earlier, immedietly after the arrest, come out in defence of the soldiers and the horrific act they committed. A far-right mob including ministers and politicians stormed the military base at Beit Lid, where the arrested soldiers were held for investigation.

In a meeting of lawmakers called to discuss the incident on July 31, Hanoch Milwidsky, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, was asked by his colleague whether it was legitimate, “to insert a stick into a person’s rectum?”

“If he is a Nukhba [Hamas militant], everything is legitimate to do! Everything!” was his response.

The far-right National Security Minister of Israel, Ben-Gvir, who is also in charge of prison service, told Israeli media on the day of the arrest that it was “shameful” for Israel to arrest “our best heroes”, reported Al Jazeera.

Rape, torture and abuse as a matter of policy

"It was common practice for soldiers to strip detainees naked, insert objects into their rectum and grab their genitals aggressively when they changed," Ibrahim Salem, a Palestinian detainee who spent nearly eight months in Sde Teiman told The Middle East Eye.

Salem's picture was one of the first images to be leaked from the notorious prison where thousands of Palestinians picked up and sometimes allegedly kidnapped from war-torn Gaza are being held.

In the widely circulated image first published by the American media outlet CNN, Salem is seen standing behind the barbed wire fence of the detention camp, blindfolded and his arms behind his head. Many detainees, similarly bound and blindfolded can be seen behind him.