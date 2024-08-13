Condolences to the dead; want justice from the countrymen: Sheikh Hasina's first statement after ouster

She also appealed to the people of Bangladesh to observe the National Day of Mourning on the 15th of August, to commemorate the assassination of her father.

"I appeal to you to observe the National Day of Mourning on 15th August with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying at Bangabandhu Bhavan," she said.

Meanwhile, the statement comes hours after a court in Bangladesh opened a murder investigation against Hasina and six top officials in her government including former home minister and the general secretary of Awami League party in a case related to the killing of a grocery shop owner during the protests.

Following this, Hasina's advisor Salman F Rahman and former law minister Anisul Huq were arrested in Dhaka in connection with a separate murder case.

Sheikh Hasina was ousted from her post as prime minister and was forced to flee the country after student-led protests against a discriminatory job quota turned violent following crackdown and suppression by the government resulting in the deaths of more than 400 people.

The power vacuum created by Hasina's overthrow was immidietly filled by the Army before an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge.

Yunus was recommended as the head of the interim government by the students group which has been at the forefront of the nationwide protests against the Hasina-led government.

Hasina has been given refuge in India and is expected to extend her stay here as the UK rejected her appeal for asylum and the US revoked her official visa.