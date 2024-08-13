Condolences to the dead; want justice from the countrymen: Sheikh Hasina's first statement after ouster

In the first-ever response after her government was overthrown by violent protests across the country, former prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina appealed for "justice from the countrymen."
In an emotional statement posted on X by her son Sajeeb Wazed, Hasina accused the protesters who vandalised national monuments including a statue of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -the founding father of Bangladesh- of "insulting the blood of millions of martyrs."
"The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose leadership we have gained self-esteem as an independent nation, got self-identity and got an independent country, has been grossly insulted. They insulted the blood of millions of martyrs. I want justice from the countrymen," Hasina said.
Hasina recounted the killings of her family members in 1975 during the military coup in Bangladesh and expressed condolences for the lives lost in the recent protests against her government.
"Since last July, many fresh lives have been lost due to vandalism, arson and violence in the name of agitation. Students, teachers, police even internal women police, journalists, cultural workers, working people, Awami League and affiliated organization leaders, workers, pedestrians and workers in various institutions who have died as a victim of terrorist attack, I am condoling and praying for their souls," she said.
She also demanded an investigation into the killings and vandalism of properties that followed a violent outbreak of anti-governmnet protests across the country.
"My condolences to those like me who are living with the pain of losing a loved one. I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly," she said.
She also appealed to the people of Bangladesh to observe the National Day of Mourning on the 15th of August, to commemorate the assassination of her father.
"I appeal to you to observe the National Day of Mourning on 15th August with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying at Bangabandhu Bhavan," she said.
Meanwhile, the statement comes hours after a court in Bangladesh opened a murder investigation against Hasina and six top officials in her government including former home minister and the general secretary of Awami League party in a case related to the killing of a grocery shop owner during the protests.
Following this, Hasina's advisor Salman F Rahman and former law minister Anisul Huq were arrested in Dhaka in connection with a separate murder case.
Sheikh Hasina was ousted from her post as prime minister and was forced to flee the country after student-led protests against a discriminatory job quota turned violent following crackdown and suppression by the government resulting in the deaths of more than 400 people.
The power vacuum created by Hasina's overthrow was immidietly filled by the Army before an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge.
Yunus was recommended as the head of the interim government by the students group which has been at the forefront of the nationwide protests against the Hasina-led government.
Hasina has been given refuge in India and is expected to extend her stay here as the UK rejected her appeal for asylum and the US revoked her official visa.