UK riots: Five essential reads on what triggered a week of violence

Laura Hood, The Conversation

The UK has experienced more than a week of violent rioting, during which white nationalists have marauded through towns and cities, fighting with police and calling for borders to be closed to keep out immigrants. Gangs have intimidated non-white citizens and laid siege to hotels housing vulnerable asylum seekers. Arrests are underway and some people have already been jailed.

Online disinformation has been a significant factor in these incidents, but the picture is complex. In this selection of articles, experts help us understand what happened to cause this dark episode.

1. The middle-aged radicals

A particular demographic was in evidence among the hordes of people clashing with police in English towns and cities in recent days. A surprising number of men in their 40s and 50s were filmed screaming unspeakable racism as though it were indisputable fact.

Researchers funded by the European Union say they’ve come across such people during their investigations into what is being called middle-aged radicalisation.

What seems to be happening is a toxic generational idiosyncrasy. A group of people too old to be digital natives taught themselves how to use the internet in adulthood and failed to emerge with the skills needed to navigate the fake news environment. These same people also happen to be more influential in their communities than younger, more internet-savvy generations.

So they are both prone to falling for conspiracy theories and well placed to spread them.

When groups of any kind are ignored, their feelings of exclusion and isolation make the fringes of the internet more appealing. Here, disgruntlement is fed and encouraged. People are invited to express their anger as they engage with peers of a similar age and socio-economic group.

The fact that middle-aged people are often culturally overlooked has not helped, either.

2. The political elites who enabled Islamophobia

Initially, the unrest was triggered by misinformation spread about the identity of a teenager who has been arrested over the deaths of three children in a mass knife attack in the northern town of Southport on July 29. It was incorrectly suggested that he was a Muslim and an immigrant. That night, a group descended on a local mosque and attacked.

Even when the disinformation was corrected, hotels housing asylum seekers continued to be targets. Shocking scenes from Rotherham saw one set on fire. Every subsequent scene of unrest has been characterised by racist chanting and threats.

Chris Allen has been writing for The Conversation about Islamophobia for years. He looks back at how it came to be the case that the UK’s Muslim population could be so brazenly terrorised in their homes and places of worship in this frank piece about the complicity of many of the country’s politicians.

He highlights how the recently deposed Conservative government fought an election on a platform of antagonism towards immigrants and allowed its leaders (including former prime minister Boris Johnson) to spread brazen hatred about Muslims.

But the blame is not confined to the right and must be shared across the political spectrum. Few politicians can be seen to truly care about Islamophobia.

As a result, it is rendered unimportant by most politicians and the parties they represent. Despite some paying lip service to the matter, it always quickly disappears from the political agenda.