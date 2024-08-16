Diplomacy intensifies to halt the Israel-Hamas war and prevent wider regional conflict

JERUSALEM: International diplomacy to prevent the war in Gaza from spreading into a wider regional conflict intensified Friday, with the British and French foreign ministers making a joint trip to Israel while internationally mediated cease-fire talks in Qatar were expected to enter their second day.

The new push for an end to the Israel-Hamas war came as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza climbed past 40,000, according to Gaza health authorities, and fears remained high that Iran and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon would attack Israel in retaliation for the killings of top militant leaders.

“This is a dangerous moment for the Middle East,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said. “The risk of the situation spiraling out of control is rising. Any Iranian attack would have devastating consequences for the region.”

Lammy and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné were expected hold a joint meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

“It’s never too late for peace,” Séjourné said. “We must at all costs avoid a regional war, which would have terrible consequences.”

International mediators believe the best hope for calming tensions would be a deal between Israel and Hamas to halt the fighting and secure the release of Israeli hostages.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt began a new round of talks Thursday, meeting with an Israeli delegation in Qatar.

Hamas, which didn’t participate directly in Thursday’s talks, accuses Israel of adding new demands to a previous proposal that had US and international support and to which Hamas had agreed in principle. Israel accuses Hamas of adding its own new demands.

White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby called the talks an important step. He said a lot of work remains given the complexity of the agreement and that negotiators were focusing on its implementation.

A US official briefed on Thursday’s talks called the discussion “constructive.” The official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.