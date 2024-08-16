Harris would be favourite to win White House if polls were held today: Washington Post

"It is no exaggeration to state that Harris would be the favourite to win the White House, according to our polling model, if the presidential contest were held today," it reported.

According to the Daily, Harris has taken the lead in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and has substantially closed the gap in Michigan, where Trump now leads by less than one percentage point.

"According to our polling model, Harris still trails Trump in the electoral college tally if the election were held today and every state votes as their polling average currently demonstrates. Nonetheless, she would be the favourite if voters today went to the polls because Harris now has more paths to the presidency than Donald Trump -- that is, she is competitive in more states that could add up to 270 votes or an electoral college victory," it said.