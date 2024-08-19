Hezbollah claims fresh cross-border attacks on Israeli troops

BEIRUT: Hezbollah on Monday claimed attacks on troops and military positions in northern Israel, including a drone strike on a base and an assault on soldiers allegedly "infiltrating" near the Lebanese border.

The Iran-backed group has exchanged regular cross-border fire with the Israeli army in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

Fears of a major escalation skyrocketed after an Israeli strike last month on Beirut's southern suburbs killed Fuad Shukr, one of Hezbollah's top commanders, hours before an attack in Tehran, blamed on Israel, killed Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Iran and Hezbollah have vowed to respond.

Hezbollah said Monday it launched a "simultaneous air attack" with "explosive-laden drones" on two Israeli military positions -- a barracks near the border and a base near the coastal town of Acre, around 15 kilometres (10 miles) from the frontier.

It said it came "in response" to an Israeli "attack and assassination" in south Lebanon's Tyre area.