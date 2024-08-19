Trump will campaign across the US this week as he struggles to adjust to Harris

Graham said he wanted Trump to focus on what he would do on the economy and the U.S.-Mexico border, arguing, “Policy is the key to the White House.” Some people at his rallies agreed with that advice.

“He needs to quit talking about Biden other than Harris piggybacking on those policies,” said Kory Jeno, a 53-year-old from Swannanoa, North Carolina, who was waiting to see Trump speak last week in nearby Asheville. “He needs to keep the conversation on the issues and what he’s doing to do for Americans instead of running off on tangents where he’s just bashing her and that sort of thing.”

An economy news conference ends with talk of injured veterans

The challenge for Republicans was on display last Thursday, when Trump invited reporters to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, to talk about the economy. As he stood before an assortment of grocery store items, Trump largely stuck to his intended message during the first half-hour, talking about rising prices and blaming Biden and Harris for enacting policies he blamed for spiking inflation.

He was unusually diplomatic, including in responding to criticism from former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who said last week Trump should be spending his time working to appeal to suburban women, college-educated voters, independents, moderate Republicans and conservative Democrats instead of his base.

“I want this campaign to win. But the campaign is not going to win talking about crowd sizes. It’s not going to win talking about what race Kamala Harris is. It’s not going to win talking about whether she’s dumb,” Haley said.

But Trump didn't take Haley's advice when asked separately whether he needed to run a more disciplined campaign and pivot away from personal attacks against Harris.

“I’m angry at her,” he said. “I think I’m entitled to personal attacks. I don’t have a lot of respect for her. I don’t have a lot of respect for her intelligence and I think she’ll be a terrible president.”