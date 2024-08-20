Biden passes the baton to Harris, says she will be a 'historic president'

Are you ready to elect Kamala Harris as the President of the United States of America," Biden said, amidst cheers from thousands of members and leaders of the Democratic Party at its national convention here in this windy city as he urged his countrymen to vote and elect his deputy of four years.

Biden said Harris would be a "historic president".

I love my job. I love my country more. We need to preserve our democracy. We need you to beat Donald Trump and elect Kamala and Tim as President and Vice President of the United States," Biden said.

He said Trump is going to find out the power of women in 2024.

Harris will soon serve as the 47th President of the United States, Biden said, amidst cheers from his party members and leaders.

We saved democracy in 2020 and we must do it again in 2024,' he said urging his countrymen that America's future is in their hands.