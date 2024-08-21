Trump allegedly urged Netanyahu to avert Gaza ceasefire deal, fearing it may help Harris in elections: Report

It is unclear whether Woodruff was referring to a new report or referencing last week's reports about Trump's alleged conversation with the Israeli PM, which coincided with the subsequent collapse of ceasefire talks on Sunday.

The collapse occurred after Hamas rejected the latest US proposal, blaming Netanyahu for altering the terms.

"After being briefed by the mediators about what happened in the last round of talks in Doha, we once again came to the conclusion that Netanyahu is still putting obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement, and is setting new conditions and demands with the aim of undermining the mediators' efforts and prolonging the war," Hamas said in a statement, according to Axios.

Notably, senior Israeli officials told Axios that the Israeli leader had endorsed the US proposal, knowing that Hamas would reject it.

Last week, another Axios report revealed that Trump had spoken with Netanyahu on August 14, a day before the ceasefire talks. The Trump campaign declined to comment, while the Israeli Prime Minister's office denied that the call occurred.

When asked by the press on August 16 whether he encouraged Netanyahu to accept the ceasefire deal, Trump responded, "No, I didn't encourage him...I did encourage him to get this over with...But have victory, get your victory, and get it over with. It has to stop. The killing has to stop."