DNC Day 3: Walz accepts Vice President nomination, Bill Clinton's dig at Trump, influencers flex clout

CHICAGO: The Democratic National Convention's third night showcased a familiar former president, Bill Clinton, and introduced more Americans to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, little known outside his state until Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate.

Walz, with his background as a former teacher and football coach, used his speech to put a small-town spin on the Democrats' agenda of protecting individual freedoms and rejecting what they paint as the intrusive policies of Republican Donald Trump.

Wednesday's programme also highlighted plenty of up-and-coming Democratic politicians and media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who gave an energetic speech in support of the party's ticket.

Here are some takeaways from the third night of the DNC.

Walz offers himself as Midwestern everyman

For years, Republicans have caricatured Democrats as coastal elites who have little in common with ordinary Americans.

Walz tried to use his biography as a hunter, teacher, football coach and national guardsman from the Midwest to disarm those attacks, which Republicans in the past have wielded with merciless efficiency. His presence on the ticket offers a counterweight in a year when Republicans are trying to paint Harris as a California liberal with dangerous ideas.

Walz was introduced by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who asked, "Who better to find common ground than a guy with Midwestern common sense?"

Walz began his speech by talking about his small-town upbringing in Butte, Nebraska, where not everyone believed the same thing or loved the same way, but said, “Everybody belongs, and everybody has a responsibility to contribute.”

Walz went through his professional resuming, starting with his work as a high school teacher and coach. “It was those players and my students who inspired me to run for Congress,” he said. “I learnt how to work across the aisle on issues like growing rural economies and taking care of veterans.”

Walz said, “Never underestimate a public school teacher,” as he describes how he won a seat in Congress after a career as a teacher with no prior political experience.

During his speech, Walz sought to turn Republican arguments on their head while making an appeal for common sense rooted in his Midwestern values. "When they were banning books from their schools, we were banishing hunger from ours," he jabbed.

It's a pitch aimed at constituencies that Democrats have struggled to connect with in recent years, namely rural, white voters who have increasingly abandoned the party.

As Walz wrapped his speech to wild applause, his walk-off song “Rockin’ in the Free World” played. The classic rock fan selected the song, according to a campaign aide, and rocker Neil Young signed off on its use.

Young famously sued Trump for using the song at his campaign rallies without permission.

The Big Dog in twilight turns the age question towards Trump

Clinton has spoken at 13 straight Democratic National Conventions, going back to 1976. On Wednesday night, he confessed, "I have no idea how many more of these I'll be able to come to."

It was a striking admission from a politician whose dominance earned him the nickname 'The Big Dog'. Clinton, who just turned 78, didn't shrink from his age, instead turning it into a poke at the GOP nominee, declaring, "I'm still younger than Donald Trump."

In his 27-minute speech, Clinton leaned into what he's seen over the decades and the burdens of history. He warned the convention crowd that, however good they feel, the campaign will be tough.

"You should never underestimate your adversary," Clinton said.

It could be taken as an allusion to watching his wife, Hillary Clinton, fall just short of the presidency in 2016.

He told the Democratic convention: “The next time you hear him, don’t count the lies—count the I’s.”

Adding some corny humour, Clinton said, “He’s like one of those tenors opening up before he walks out on stage trying to get his lungs open by saying: me, me, me, me. When Kamala Harris is president, every day will begin with you, you, you.”