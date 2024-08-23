Biden talks with Zelensky, announces new military aid for Kyiv

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and announced that Washington will provide new military aid for Kyiv, the White House said.

"I am proud we will announce a new package of military aid for Ukraine today," Biden said in a statement, without specifying the dollar value of the assistance.

"The package includes air defense missiles to protect Ukraine's critical infrastructure; counter-drone equipment and anti-armor missiles to defend against Russia's evolving tactics on the battlefield; and ammunition for frontline soldiers and the mobile rocket systems that protect them," he said.

"Russia will not prevail in this conflict. The independent people of Ukraine will prevail - and the United States, our allies, and our partners, will continue to stand with them every step of the way," Biden added.

The call between the two leaders came ahead of Ukraine's independence day, and on the same day that Washington announced sweeping sanctions against almost 400 individuals and companies tied to Russia's war against Kyiv.

The United States has been a key military backer of Ukraine, committing more than $55 billion in weapons, ammunition and other security aid since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The latest aid announcement comes as Kyiv's troops press an attack into Russia's western Kursk region -- an offensive that is the the most serious attack by a foreign army on Russian territory since World War II.