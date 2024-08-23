Kamala Harris vows to secure American leadership in 21st-century competition

CHICAGO: Kamala Harris, accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, pledged to ensure that America, not China, wins the "competition for the 21st century" and promised not to "abdicate" U.S. global leadership.

In her address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Harris emphasized her commitment to creating an "opportunity economy" where everyone has a chance to compete and succeed. "I will make sure that we lead the world into the future on space and Artificial Intelligence, and that America—not China—wins the competition for the 21st century. And that we strengthen—not abdicate—our global leadership," Harris stated.

Harris outlined her plans to address various domestic issues, including job creation, economic growth, and the cost of everyday needs. "Whether you live in a rural area, small town, or big city, as President, I will bring together: Labor and workers, Small business owners and entrepreneurs, And American companies, to create jobs. Grow our economy. And lower the cost of everyday needs. Like health care. Housing. And groceries," she said.

The vice president also promised to provide access to capital for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and founders. "We will end America's housing shortage and protect Social Security and Medicare," she added.

In contrast, Harris criticized former President Donald Trump, her Republican rival in the upcoming November 5 election. She accused Trump of prioritizing his own interests and those of his billionaire friends over the middle class. "Instead, he fights for himself and his billionaire friends. He will give them another round of tax breaks, that will add five trillion dollars to the national debt," Harris said. She also criticized Trump’s proposed "Trump tax" as a measure that would raise prices on middle-class families by almost $4,000 a year. Harris pledged to pass a middle-class tax cut benefiting more than 100 million Americans.