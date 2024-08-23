PM reiterated India's commitment to Ukraine peace process: EAM Jaishankar on Modi-Zelenskyy talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Ukraine as a "landmark" moment, noting that Modi reaffirmed India's readiness to support efforts for an early return to peace in the region.
Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv earlier today after a nearly 10-hour train journey from Poland.
Modi's visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow, and it is seen as a balancing act as the prime minister's trip to Russia triggered anguish among Western countries.
"Much of the discussion between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy focused on the war in Ukraine," Jaishankar said during a media briefing. He added that a significant portion of their talks were also devoted to strengthening bilateral relations.
The EAM also highlighted that PM Modi had called for practical engagement between all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will contribute towards peace in the region.
"At various points in time, India had taken public positions cautioning against the danger of escalation...In talks with Zelenskyy, PM Modi shared wide-spread sentiment in the Global South about the repercussions of this conflict," Jaishnakar said.
Jaishankar said talks between Modi and Zelenskyy also touched on the military situation and potential pathways to peace.
PM Modi also spoke about his recent discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the EAM said.
Meanwhile, Modi and Zelenskyy also discussed a range of issues, including trade, economic cooperation, defence, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and education. The two leaders tasked an inter-governmental commission with rebuilding trade and economic relations.
Following their talks, India and Ukraine signed four agreements that will provide cooperation in the areas of agriculture, the food industry, medicine, culture, and humanitarian assistance.
Earlier, Modi began his historic visit to Kyiv under the shadow of war, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since its independence in 1991. His trip comes amid Ukraine's renewed military offensive in Russia's western Kursk region.