PM reiterated India's commitment to Ukraine peace process: EAM Jaishankar on Modi-Zelenskyy talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Ukraine as a "landmark" moment, noting that Modi reaffirmed India's readiness to support efforts for an early return to peace in the region.

Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv earlier today after a nearly 10-hour train journey from Poland.

Modi's visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow, and it is seen as a balancing act as the prime minister's trip to Russia triggered anguish among Western countries.

"Much of the discussion between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy focused on the war in Ukraine," Jaishankar said during a media briefing. He added that a significant portion of their talks were also devoted to strengthening bilateral relations.