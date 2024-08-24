Hindus and Muslims came together to guard Dhaka's ancient temple after fall of Hasina-led govt, says priest

Maitro said on August 5, when the anti-government protests had reached their peak leading to the ouster of the Hasina government and her fleeing to India, he was at the temple premises.

"I was not feeling afraid for myself but just concerned about the safety of our old temple and idols of deities here. The temple committee members were also present and we closed the doors and the main gate," the priest recalled.

When Prime Minister Hasina left the country, "no visitor was here", he said, adding there was "no police force" either at that time as everything was in disarray amid political chaos.

"Members of the local communities helped. Muslims, Hindus and others came to stand guard outside the temple so that no harm comes to the temple," the priest said and expressed relief.

"Nothing untoward has happened here from that day till today," he said.

Maitro said on August 5, they continued to perform regular puja "without any break" and since then 'bhog' has also been offered every day as per the timings of the rituals.

The shrine is open to visitors from 7 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm.

A banner each has been put up recently at the main gate and in a courtyard near the main temple bearing a message in Bengali that says 'prayers for the repose of the soul of those who have died during the recent student-led protests' and 'wishes for the speedy recovery to the ones who got injured'.

"During the movement, most of the Hindus had confined themselves to their homes and there was a thin presence of the community at the temple. Now, the number of people coming to the temple is slowly growing. This Friday more people came here than on the Friday before," the priest said.

Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, people from all communities come here, and "there is no restriction" but people have to follow timings, he added.

People from outside Dhaka in Bangladesh and even from India come to visit this ancient temple.

Nearly, every day, people from the Indian community in Bangladesh visit the temple, Maitro said.