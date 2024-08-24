Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza ahead of high-level cease-fire talks in Egypt

CAIRO: Multiple Israeli airstrikes killed at least three dozen Palestinians in southern Gaza, health workers said Saturday, as officials including a Hamas delegation gathered for high-level cease-fire talks in neighbouring Egypt.

Among the dead were 11 members of a family, including two children, after an airstrike hit their home in Khan Younis, according to Nasser Hospital, which received a total of 33 bodies from three strikes in and around the city that also hit tuk-tuks and passersby. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said it received three bodies from another strike.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.

First responders also recovered 16 bodies from the Hamad City area of Khan Younis after a partial pullout of Israeli forces, 10 bodies from a residential block west of Khan Younis and two farther south in Rafah.

The circumstances of their deaths were not immediately clear, but the areas were repeatedly bombed by the Israeli military over the past week. An Associated Press journalist counted the bodies.

Some residents returned to Hamad City, walking between destroyed apartment buildings.

"There is nothing, no apartment, no furniture, no homes, only destruction,"said one woman, Neveen Kheder.

“We are dying slowly. You know what, if they gave a mercy bullet it would be better than what is happening to us.”