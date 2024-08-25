IndiGo’s new seat selection feature: A step toward safer travel for women

IndiGo, one of the world’s largest airlines, has introduced a new feature that allows female passengers to select seats next to other women. Currently in its pilot phase, the initiative enables women to view the gender of other passengers on the seating chart during check-in, aiming to enhance comfort and security for female travelers.

When checking in, women will see pink seats on the selection page, indicating that the adjacent seat is occupied by another female passenger. This feature is exclusively available to those who identify as female during booking, ensuring that male passengers cannot access this information.

This move comes in response to growing concerns about in-flight harassment and assault. For instance, last year, a female passenger on an IndiGo flight reported that a man seated next to her lifted the armrest and groped her. Similarly, in 2023, another woman reported being groped by a drunk man while waiting to board an IndiGo flight.

These incidents are not unique to IndiGo. In the U.S., similar cases often lead to lawsuits. For example, Delta Airlines is facing a lawsuit after a man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during a flight, with the airline accused of overserving alcohol and failing to protect passengers. Other U.S. airlines like Alaska, American, Spirit, and United have also faced similar issues, with reports of passengers being groped or inappropriately touched mid-flight.