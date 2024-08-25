Microplastics found in human brains: Scientists urge global action

The widespread use of plastics has led to severe environmental contamination, with microplastics now infiltrating vital human organs, including the brain. A growing body of evidence reveals that these tiny plastic particles—less than 5 millimeters in size—are accumulating in the air, water, food, and even within human tissues.

In a recent study, soon to be peer-reviewed and published by the National Institutes of Health, researchers found that brain samples taken in early 2024 contained an alarming average of 0.5% plastic by weight. The lead author, Matthew Campen, a toxicologist from the University of New Mexico, expressed his shock at the findings, emphasising the urgent need to address plastic pollution.

Sedat Gundogdu, a microplastics expert from Cukurova University in Turkey, echoed these concerns, stating that the situation warrants the declaration of a global emergency. With microplastics now found in lungs, placentas, and other critical organs, the need for immediate global action to mitigate plastic pollution has never been more pressing.