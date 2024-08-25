Nepal lifts tiktok ban: Social media platform returns after agreement with authorities

Nepal has officially lifted its ban on TikTok, following the app's commitment to cooperate with local law enforcement. The ban, which was imposed in November 2023 due to concerns about the platform's impact on "social harmony and goodwill," has now been reversed after the company agreed to assist in addressing TikTok-related cybercrime.

The decision to allow TikTok back into the country was made during a cabinet meeting, where it was agreed that the app would help authorities with real-time identification of users to track and prevent misuse. Prior to the ban, over 1,600 cybercrime cases were linked to TikTok, sparking concerns about the platform's influence on social issues, including incidents that led to suicides.

In response to the ban being lifted, TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, expressed satisfaction and highlighted the app's positive impact on creativity and economic opportunities in Nepal. The platform, which had 2.2 million users before the ban, is now expected to play a role in supporting local content creators while being more tightly regulated to prevent misuse.