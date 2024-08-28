As the far right rises in eastern Germany, companies struggle to attract skilled foreign workers

Remigration “refers to those who have no right to stay in this country and no prospect of staying because there is no reason for protective status, because there is no reason for their flight or for their migration in the sense of the applicable laws,” said Torben Braga, deputy speaker of the AfD Thuringia and member of the Thuringian state parliament)

Migrants with work permits would “of course not be affected,” he said.

The experience of Gaikwad, a legal migrant, is rather different. Some of the racism she’s experienced is subtle, some is outright discrimination, but it is always hurtful and humiliating.

Like the supermarket cashier who bags up the groceries for all the other customers and wishes them a nice day, only to slam Gaikwad’s bag down next to her shopping without a word.

Or the elderly neighbor she greets in German who stops her one day to say, “It makes me uncomfortable when I see so many people with strange skin and hair color here in Jena.”

More than anything, Gaikwad was shocked when she took her daughter, now 10, to the playground and overheard a little German boy telling her that he was making a body powder for her “so that you will become a normal person again.”

The AfD is especially popular in rural areas — and that’s 70% of the population in Thuringia — says Axel Salheiser, the director of research at the Institute for Democracy and Civil Society in Jena.

“Even when there are no majorities so far, there are considerable minorities who vote for the AfD, either to express their protest or to openly express anti-immigration and anti-liberal positions,” he told the AP.

When it comes to Thuringia as a place to do business, Salheiser said, that means not only work migrants will think twice about whether they will move there, but “potential investors will also ask themselves whether they want to locate their company or their branch of business here.”

“It’s a big problem for the region, if the impression arises that significant parts of the population not only tolerate anti-immigration and anti-diversity positions, but also support ... them,” he added.

A recent poll of more than 900 German companies by the Institute for the German Economy also showed that a majority sees the AfD as a risk, both for securing skilled workers and for investment in the region.

Last year, businesses and individuals set up Cosmopolitan Thuringia, a grassroots network to promote tolerance, diversity and “indivisible human rights,” which now has more than 7,940 members.

Among them is Jenoptik, which makes a point of promoting the diversity of its workforce, showcasing its foreign employees on posters at its Jena headquarters.

Gaikwad says Jenoptik’s open-mindedness, her great job and support from friends are what keep her in Jena, despite the racism she and her family have experienced.

“I have great faith in democracy, in the good in people,” she said.

Jenoptik’s CEO Traeger is grateful for Gaikwad and every other international employee he can retain in Jena.

“We need employees with creative potential. We Thuringians are a creative bunch, but we won’t be able to do it all by ourselves,” Traeger said. “We also need people who come from other parts of the world, who perhaps have different views, different beliefs, different skin colors or whatever.”