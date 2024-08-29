China still committed to 'stable' US ties, Xi tells Sullivan

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told top White House aide Jake Sullivan Thursday that Beijing remained committed to good ties with the United States, despite "great changes".

Sullivan, the first US national security advisor to visit China since 2016, met with Xi as he wrapped up three days of talks in the Chinese capital which also saw him meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other high-ranking officials.

Sullivan's visit comes as China is embroiled in security rows with US allies Japan and the Philippines.

But state broadcaster CCTV said Xi told Sullivan that in spite of "great changes", China and the US could still enjoy good ties.

"China's commitment to the goal of stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations hasn't changed," Xi said.

"We hope that the US will work with China to meet each other halfway," he added, according to CCTV.