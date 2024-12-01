Bangladesh HC acquits all accused, including former PM Khaleda Zia's son, in 2004 Hasina attack case

The High Court's verdict comes after the bench heard the death references and appeals related to the cases filed over the attack.

The trial court had delivered the judgement based on a confession by Mufti Abdul Hannan, the top leader of the banned Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) militant outfit who was accused in the case.

Hannan has been executed in connection with another case.

The High Court said the confessional statement had no evidential value as it was taken on force and not examined properly by the magistrate concerned.

On November 21, the bench kept the death references (trial court documents for confirmation of death sentences) and the appeals filed by the convicted accused in the cases as curia advisari vult (meaning the verdict will be delivered any day) after it concluded a hearing on those matters.

During the hearing on the death references and appeals, the defence lawyers for the accused requested the High Court to scrap the trial court verdict as there was no specific allegation against them.

Meanwhile, appearing for the State, Deputy Attorney Generals Md Jashim Sarker and Md Russell Ahammad requested the High Court bench to uphold the lower court verdicts in the cases as the allegations against the convicted accused were proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Hasina, then opposition leader, narrowly escaped the attack on August 21, 2004, but 24 people were killed as several grenades were hurled when she was addressing a rally against terrorism.

A Dhaka court on October 10, 2018, sentenced 19 people, including Babar, to death in the two cases filed in connection with the attacks.