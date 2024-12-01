Israeli strike in Gaza kills World Central Kitchen workers; one identified as October 7 attacker, says Israel

DEIR AL-BALAH: An Israeli airstrike on a car in the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed five people, including employees of World Central Kitchen. The charity said it was "urgently seeking more details" after Israel's military said it targeted a WCK worker who was part of the Hamas attack that sparked the war.

WCK said it was "heartbroken" and it had no knowledge anyone in the car had alleged ties to the Oct. 7, 2023 attack, adding it was "working with incomplete information." It said it was pausing operations in Gaza. It had suspended work earlier this year after an Israeli strike killed seven of its workers.

The Israeli military in a statement said the alleged October 7 attacker took part in the assault on the kibbutz of Nir Oz, and it asked "senior officials from the international community" and the WCK to clarify how he had come to work for the charity.

The family of the man named by Israel, Ahed Azmi Qdeih, rejected the allegations as "false accusations," and confirmed in a statement he had worked with the charity. Israel named him as Hazmi Kadih.

The strike highlighted the dangerous work of delivering aid in Gaza, where the war has displaced much of the 2.3 million population and caused widespread hunger.